Razor Rambler 16 electric minibike gives you a groovy blast from the past for $480 (Reg. $660)

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 36V Electric Minibike for $479.99 shipped. Down from $660, this 27% discount is a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, this minibike is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with groovy graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety.

If you’re looking for a more commuter-focused vehicle for an affordable price, Amazon is currently offering the Hiboy S2 Pro for $449, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Its equipped with a 500W electric brushless hub motor that can max out at 19 MPH, and a battery that gives you a travel range of up to 25.6 miles. It also features unique security and control measures – simply connect to the Hiboy app on your iPhone or Android device to lock your scooter or customize your speed and cruise control settings.

You can also check out the Labor Day sales that was launched by Juiced Bikes, who are marking down a collection of their E-bikes, like the HyperScorpion, which packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design able to hit a top speed of 30 MPH, with a 70-mile range. And head on over to our Green Deals hub for a fresh assortment of discounts that are currently up for grabs.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Features:

Your ride has arrived – Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon. Super cool styling with vintage graphics

Powerful fun for miles – 350-watt hub motor delivers speeds up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and a rechargeable 36-volt battery system helps achieve up to 11.5 miles (18.5 km) of cruising

Smooth and steady – Super wide 16″ (406 mm) tires are air-filled and heavy duty to tackle rough surfaces

Smooth and stable – The rear-wheel drive unit apportions greater weight to the rear, enhancing both drive traction and ease of steering

Ride where you want – Recommended for riders ages 18 and up, with features like a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight

