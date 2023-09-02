Official Apple Watch Sport Bands fall to $30 each in six different styles (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering one of the biggest Apple Watch Sport Band sales of the year, marking down an assortment of different styles to $29.99 shipped each. Available across both 41mm and 45mm wearables, the styles range from your classic Midnight and Starlight offers to more colorful additions that just hit the scene earlier in the year. We break down the full assortment below the fold, but each one is down from the usual $49 going rate to mark some of the best prices yet. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other spring-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear. Check out the options on sale below.

Apple Watch Sport Bands on sale:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!