Best e-bike Labor Day deals: Rad Power, Juiced, Lectric, Aventon, and more

Labor Day is ushering in a collection of e-bike deals, and we’re rounding up the best of the best into one place. With some of the lowest prices of the year across a series of popular brands, you’ll find up to $700 off Rad Power Bikes and Juiced models from $799, alongside discounts on EVs from Aventon, Lectric, NIU, and more.

Best e-bike Labor Day deals now live

If you care more about the best e-bikes around period – with or without discounts attached – you’ll want to go check out our coverage over at Electrek that breaks down all of our favorite EVs at every price level for September.

But you’re here for the discounts right?

Rad Power

Kicking off the best e-bike Labor Day deals, Rad Power Bikes has extended its end of summer sale to give folks a chance to score a new ride. With a series of e-bike discounts now live, you can lock-in as much as $700 in savings across a collection of the brand’s popular EVs.

Here are some of our top picks:

Juiced

Another popular player in the e-bike space is offering some of the best deals this Labor Day weekend, with Juiced Bikes marking down a series of models. Mostly applying to some of its older releases, the savings are matching that of Rad Power by taking as much as $700 off its popular releases. A particular standout has its RipRacer Class 3 e-bike at $899 after code VIP100 has been applied at checkout, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,499 going rate. With $600 in savings attached, this is already one of the best e-bike deals around right now. It’s also one of the first chances to save on the Class 3 version of this EV.

NIU

Best Buy is also stepping in to offer a collection of e-bike deals, but some of the best are on some releases from NIU. The brand’s BQi-C3 Pro e-bike may be a mouthful to say, but with its impressive stats that live up to the professional naming scheme, you’ll be even more impressed by the $900 discount. Now dropping down from $2,200, the Labor Day discount at $1,299.99 is the best we’ve ever seen. It sports a 90-mile range, up to 28 MPH speeds, and a step-through design. We break down the whole experience in our hands-on review.

Lectric

Lectric is another mainstay in the world of e-bikes, and its discounts are arriving as some of the more rare offers this Labor Day. Instead of cash discounts, you’ll be able to score some of our favorite releases with $177 in free accessories bundled in. Making the e-bikes even better riding experiences, you’ll be able to pair its popular EVs with bike locks, smartphone mounts, headlights, cargo racks, and more.

Here are some of the eligible models:

XP 3.0 Long-Range: $1,199

XPedition Cargo: $1,699

XP Lite: $799

Electric XP Trike: $1,499

Aventon

Speaking of direct e-bike sales, the Aventon Labor Day promotion has some of the season’s best offers. Across its series of electric vehicles, you’ll find a series of different form-factors marked down. Our favorites are outlined below, including some sportier e-bikes, cargo models fit for even the most intensive grocery store runs, and more from $799.

Ride1Up

Another favorite here at 9to5, Ride1Up is getting in on the Labor Day e-bike deals with some of its best offers of the season. There’s as much as $300 off an assortment of its popular offerings, which take a more traditional approach to EVs with more lightweight designs. Here are our favorites:

