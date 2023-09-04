Not upgrading to iPhone 15? Apple’s official iPhone 14 clear cases are now $35 (Reg. $49)

Amazon today is now marking down all four of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe Clear Cases. Now starting at $34.99 across the board, shipping is free for all four of the stylings. Marking new Amazon all-time lows across the lineup, today’s discounts land after dropping from the usual $49 price tags. This is not only nearly 30% off, but also $4 under our previous mentions. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

Alongside the official clear covers on sale today, the savings are also still live on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases. Also discounted with large savings attached ahead of the new iPhone 15 reveal next week, the prices now all start from $24.

All of this Labor Day’s other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

iPhone 14 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

