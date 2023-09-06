Sonos One Gen 2 speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at new low of $134 (Refurb, Save $85)

Sonos now offers its in-house refurbished One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $134 shipped. Down from the original $219 price tag, we typically see the refurbished offerings land at $179. Today’s offer is not only offering a rare chance to score this one in stock, but an even rarer chance to find any additional savings attached. It’s now $85 off and landing at a new all-time low. Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

Today’s lead deal mainly lands as a chance to begin clearing out the previous-generation lineup of Sonos gear now that its new Era series has been revealed. Just launched earlier this spring, the new collection of smart speakers from Sonos deliver all of the same connected features in refreshed packages that sound even better. Though with the Sonos Era 100 kicking off the lineup at $249, there’s no competing with how good of a value the Sonos One is at $115 less.

If you’re not swayed by the all-new Sonos Move 2 that was just revealed this morning, we also got a first look at Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM. This speaker trades in the smarts for a far more waterproof design and the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped finish. Now with adaptive EQ tech, we break down why your next speaker should be a typical Bluetooth one in our launch coverage.

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

Stream music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your voice assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Mix and match Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening, stereo sound, and immersive home theater. Everything works together over WiFi.

