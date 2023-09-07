Today’s best Android app deals: Death Road to Canada, FRAMED 2, Lumino City, more

Death Road to Canada

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting below the fold courtesy of Google Play. But before you dive in be sure to scope out the price drop we spotted today on Samsung’s A53 5G smartphone as well as its new Galaxy Tab S9/+ are up to $120 off. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Death Road to Canada, FRAMED 2, Summer Catchers, realMyst, Lichtspeer, Lumino City, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Death Road to Canada features:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play. Travel the Death Road from Florida to Canada, the last nation on Earth. Find special events, rare encounters, and unique recruits. Recruit a grunting super-bodybuilder who’s strong enough to pick up and throw the car. Try to teach a dog how to walk upright and shoot a minigun.

