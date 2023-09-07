Skip the new version and go with Logitech’s original G PRO Superlight gaming mouse at $110

Logitech just launched its new G PRO Superlight 2 gaming mouse, and if you’re not sold on what’s new this time around, Amazon has just the discount for you on the original. Right now, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight sells for $109.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $140 price tag these days, this is $30 off and marking one of the best discounts ever. It comes within $1 of the Amazon low from several months back, too. We noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review, and below the fold we take a closer look at how it all stacks up. Head below for more.

As one of the lightest gaming mice in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at a pretty astonishing 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB receiver. Over the past few years since launch, gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option as the G PRO X Superlight became one of the more popular options on the market.

Which means it is no surprise that Logitech followed up by releasing a new version. This time around, there’s an even lighter design that shaves off 3 grams, as well as a new HERO 2 sensor for improved performance. Throw in hybrid optical and mechanical switches, as well as a USB-C port on the front to complete the refresh.

We just took a hands-on look at the whole experience, noting that those improvements do stack up to a compelling package – but that you’ll like not need to upgrade if you already have the original. That also applies to those who want to save some cash and go with the first-generation version.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

