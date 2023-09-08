ASUS ROG Strix Flare II gaming keyboard with AniMe Matrix hits new low at $170 (Reg. $220) 

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare II RGB Gaming Keyboard for $169.99 shipped. Down from $220, this $50 discount is the lowest we have tracked, marking a new all-time low. It comes in just $4 above the current average used price making this an affordable opportunity to further upgrade your battlestation. It features an 8,000Hz polling rate with 0.125ms response time and an AniMe Matrix LED display with 312 programmable mini-LEDs that lets you show custom images and animations, audio visualizations, system status or settings indicators such as brightness levels and keyboard RGB lighting modes. It also comes with a detachable wrist rest that has a built-in light diffuser to glow when connected, as well as mechanical switches with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for that amazing keystroke feel and feedback.

And while we’re here upgrading your keyboard, surely a new mouse is soon to follow. Well, Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Chakram X Origin Gaming Mouse for $115. Down from $140, this $25 discount is the second lowest price we have tracked, and comes in $10 above the current used price. It comes equipped with a next-gen 36,000 dpi sensor with 8,000Hz polling rate for amazing precision, and a battery that offers you up to 114 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge.

And check out our recent coverage of the Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor, currently seeing a $150 discount, and equipped with a 28-inch, 4K IPS display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which dynamically matches the frame rate of your display to the frame rate of your GPU for more fluid gameplay, eliminating concerns of screen tearing and stuttering.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare II RGB Gaming Keyboard Features:

AniMe Matrix LED display: Personalize and express yourself in a unique way with customizable images and animations

Intuitive controls: Dedicated media and volume controls are conveniently placed at the top-left corner of the mechanical keyboard

Almost-instantaneous response: 8000 Hz polling rate provides a 0.125 ms response time ― up to 8X faster than other leading gaming keyboards

ROG NX mechanical switches: Fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback

Swappable switches: Install your preferred switch type for a unique, customized feel

ROG switch stabilizer: Specially designed to ensure smooth keystrokes and stability for longer keys

Improved acoustics: Built-in sound-dampening foam helps absorb pinging noises and echoes within the keyboard

