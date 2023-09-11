Anker’s latest Nano USB-C wall chargers are perfect for iPhone 15 starting from $11

Just before Apple’s Wonderlust event tomorrow, we’re tracking the perfect discounts for pairing your upcoming iPhone 15 with a new USB-C wall charger. Anker makes some of our favorite releases in the product category, and now thanks to Amazon discounts, the savings start off with the new 30W Nano 3 GaN charger at $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, today’s offer takes 26% off all five styles of the new charger while delivering one of the best prices ever. It’s $1.50 under our previous mention, too. This is one of our favorite chargers on the market, and we previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review to reach that conclusion. Below the fold we explore the experience a bit more, as well.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

Anker also just refreshed its entry-level 20W offering, with the new Nano Pro seeing a discount down to $11.19 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $14, this 20% discount is landing at a new all-time low and one of the best prices around for a 20W USB-C charger period. It comes in one of six colors, and is ready to refuel your gear from the single port.

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which debut alongside an updated Anker Nano charging lineup. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!