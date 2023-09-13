OtterBox’s new iPhone 15 cases debut in three protective MagSafe styles

OtterBox is as close to royalty as it gets in the rugged case space, and now the company is launching its new lineup of iPhone 15 covers. Debuting a collection of different ways to protect Apple’s latest handsets, there are three different form factors equipped with the brand’s signature protection.

OtterBox debuts new iPhone 15 case collection

Spread across several different styles we’ll outline below for all four models of Apple’s latest smartphone, each of the new OtterBox cases come in various colorways and are made for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Before we dive into all of the specific cases this time around, you can also just go shop what’s new from OtterBox on the front of each iPhone 15 series device with the links below:

Symmetry

Kicking things off, OtterBox starts with one of the more slimmed-down versions of its popular cases that arrive in the form of the Symmetry Series for iPhone 15. This one packs a more streamlined look without all of the rubberized grips found on some of the models we’ll get to in a second. These tend to be some of the more colorful options, with various styles complemented by a clear offering.

OtterBox also has the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 15 cases, which notably make one distinction from their basic counterparts. The only real change is the addition of MagSafe charging support; there are some added antimicrobial perks, too. Pricing starts at $49.95 across the Symmetry lineup.

Commuter

Easily one of the more popular models from the company, the OtterBox Commuter Case is also getting in on the iPhone 15 action. This style has a two-part construction that pairs a soft, rubbery interior with a hardshell outer cover. The OtterBox Commuter iPhone 15 case starts at $40, but if you want to bring MagSafe support into the mix, you’ll be stepping up to a $45 price tag. Four different designs are available in either case.

Defender

The new Otterbox Defender Series, which is something of a flagship for the company and features its most protective covers, is getting a refresh for iPhone 15. Arriving with the expected MagSafe support and a sleek design that’ll still work with other Qi2 wireless pads, the covers offer a bit more protection against drops, scrapes, and other potential damage. These OtterBox iPhone 15 cases start at $65 and come in several different designs at launch.

Like the other styles in the lineup, there’s also an upgraded design that has the iPhone 15 Defender Pro adding a little extra bulk for those who need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!