WORX 8A 10-inch corded electric pole saw drops 48% to 3-year low for $63 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw for $62.79 shipped. Down from $120, this 48% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked and the lowest in the last three years since the all-time low back in 2020. With this deal you’ll received a 2-in-1 tool: a pole saw for trimming branches high off the ground, and a detachable 120V 8A chainsaw for your projects on the ground. It features an automatic oiler to ensure the chain remains operating at peak efficiency, and a tension control knob allows you to adjust the chain’s tension tool-free, while it simultaneously prevents the chain from over-tightening. Only weighing 10 pounds, the chainsaw easily and quickly attaches to the pole, which offers an extended 10 feet of reach. While it may not be as convenient as some cordless pole saws, it does make for a more affordable option.

If you are in the market for a cordless variation, Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $85. This 2-in-1 combo is able to convert between a chainsaw and a pole saw for whatever cutting job is ahead of you, and the 120V chainsaw is equipped with a 10-inch bar and chain, as well as an 8A motor, able to cut branches up to 9.5 inches thick. The pole extends to 8.8 feet long, giving you up to 15 feet of overhead reach.

And if you want to go a step further, check out Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo. This kit includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder.

WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw Features:

The safest way to keep your trees looking sharp, the Worx 10” – 8A Electric Pole Saw is a well-balanced chainsaw that you can easily hoist in the air. Or, take off the pole and use it for regular chainsaw projects down on the ground. It’s got a lot of bite for a 10” bar, and plenty of modern features that make it easy to use. With a 28 ft/s chain speed and advanced auto lubrication and tensioning systems, you’ll always have a powerful saw at your disposal.

