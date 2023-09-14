Native Union’s Snap MagSafe Stand with metal accenting is a steal at just $18 (Reg. $80)

Best Buy is now offering the Native Union Snap 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand for $17.99 with free shipping with a My Best Buy account. Delivery varies per order then otherwise. Down from $80, which you’ll pay direct from Native Union right now, today’s offer arrives as a rare chance to lock-in more than the typical 20% off. With $62 in savings, it’s also no surprise this is a new all-time low, too. This 2-in-1 MagSafe stand may cap out at offering 7.5W speeds, but it’s one of the best values around for securing a StandBy mode solution. Don’t let the $18 price tag fool you, this is one of the more premium builds on the market with a weighted base and metal accenting. It has a 5W Qi pad in the base for AirPods and other earbuds, too.

At just $18, there really is no beating today’s offer. Sure, there might be some no-name models on Amazon for less, but being able to score something as premium as a charger from Native Union for this low is just a steal. It’ll be able to top off your shiny new iPhone 15 and even turn it into a smart display at night or on your desk thanks to the new StandBy mode coming to iOS 17 officially on Monday.

The only thing missing from the package is a charging block, as you’re only getting the cable in the box. That at least explains the all-time low price cut dropping this far. But even with needing to score another accessory to complete the package, this is as good as it gets. We’re tracking some fitting Anker models right now that should do the trick, with its new Nano 3 GaN charger offering out the necessary 30% speeds at just $17.

Native Union Snap MagSafe Stand features:

Minimalist, comprehensive power for your most-used everyday tech. This Snap Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charger combines the latest magnetic technology, Qi power, and elegant design for a truly elevated take on a modern essential. Simply mount your wireless compatible device for seamless magnetic wireless charging, and enjoy easy use of your phone in both vertical and horizontal view.

