First Amazon deal hits Ninja’s versatile CFP101 DualBrew hot and cold coffee maker at $136

We are now tracking the first Amazon price drop on the Ninja CFP101 DualBrew Hot & Iced Coffee Maker. Regularly $160 at Amazon and more like $150 directly from Ninja, you can now land this one for $135.99 shipped with the on-page coupon via Amazon. This makes for the first price drop we have tracked since this model launched there last month. It is also a solid opportunity to bring home one of the brand’s versatile coffee makers that can handle both hot and cold brew as well as single-serve K-Cup action or a full 12-cup carafe full. This model delivers your choice of cup size (including travel mug) as well as three style options (Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice) and a 60-ounce removable water reservoir for easy refills over the sink. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t need the carafe brewing, this new Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds model is worth closer inspection. Not only does it come in at a lower $130 price drop, but it also brings a built-in milk frother to your morning routine alongside support for both coffee pods and single-serve action with your ground beans of choice. Otherwise, just score a simple Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer for $80 instead.  

Then head over to our home goods guide for more of this week’s best deals to upgrade your kitchen capabilities. We are still tracking a discount on Ninja’s NeverStick Waffle Maker as well as a rare deal on its popular CREAMi ice cream maker down at $169 shipped, just to name a couple. Everything else is right here

Ninja CFP101 DualBrew features:

The Ninja DualBrew Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker delivers Classic, Rich, and Over Ice brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods that never taste watered down. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve, to travel mug, to full carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Plus, it features Delay Brew and Keep Warm Functions.

Ninja

