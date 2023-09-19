GameStop launches buy one get two clearance sale on collectibles, PC gaming gear, more

GameStop has just launched a buy one get two free sale. That’s right. If you go to shop the entire sale and add any three of the listings to your cart, the two lowest priced ones will be completely free. You can also buy three of the same thing, too. Ranging from gaming PC upgrades to collectibles, action figures, and nerdy home decor, the sale is packed with all kinds of different merch that you’d expect to find at GameStop. Games however, are now available as part of the promotion. Shipping costs $7.99 on all orders. Head below for some top picks.

This GameStop sale is as unique as they come, and is offering some of the best deals we’ve seen on memorabilia and other gear to date. It’s hard to beat getting something for free, let alone when you can get two figures or collectibles just for buying one. Some of the listings are also already on sale, so you’re looking in extra savings from the going rates.

Just be sure to act fast, as there’s no telling how fast this stuff will all be in stock. It is all clearance, after all.

