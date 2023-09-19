Sun Joe’s 1,450 PSI electric pressure washer drops to lowest price of 2023 for $87 (62% off)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price down to $87.16 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT electric pressure washer for $132.84 shipped. Down from $229, this 42% discount is the lowest price of 2023 on Amazon, not falling this low since November of last year. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime. You’ll be able to choose either a low setting or a high setting depending on your cleaning needs, and the onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost. With a twist of the nozzle you can adjust the spray angle from zero to 45 degrees, and the washer itself is designed to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save you energy and costs.

Amazon is also still offering the Sun Joe SPX1050 Electric Pressure Washer for $73, after clipping the on-page 35% discount. It is able to reach a maximum pressure of 1,500 PSI, and comes with a 11.8-fluid-ounce foam cannon that aerates detergent for an even more thorough clean. It also features the same Total Stop System as the above model that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

And if you’re looking for an option with more power, check out the Sun Joe SPX3501 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor that can reach 2,300 PSI and features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank.

Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Features:

[POWERFUL]: 14.5-amp motor

[PRESSURE SELECT TECH]: Choose from two powerful cleaning options – LOW for everyday dirt, grease grime, and HIGH to tackle your toughest cleaning tasks

[ADJUSTABLE]: Twist nozzle to adjust angle of spray from 0-45°

[TSS (Total Stop System)]: Automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

[INCLUDED]: Pressure washer, an extension wand and a 20-foot high pressure hose, power cord with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, needle clean-out tool, detergent tank, utility brush, and wheel/rim brush

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

