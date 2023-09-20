Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard elevates your Mac desktop at $70 (Reg. $99)

Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for $69.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $99 – like you’ll pay at Amazon right now – today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings. This is the first discount since back in March, and a new 2023 low at $10 under that mention. Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard is a notable way to bring that first-party polish to your desktop workstation. The perfect companion to your Mac mini or to convert a MacBook into more of a home office machine, this keyboard has Apple’s latest scissor key switches and a Lightning port on the front for recharging the internal battery.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party Apple build, Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard is going to be an even more capable upgrade to your Mac setup. It has a full number pad on the side, not to mention backlit keys and some even more unique multi-device tech that Apple’s in-house solution just can’t match. It’s on sale today at $94, marking a new all-time low in the process.

All of today’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide. We’re halfway into the week, and the savings have rolled out to everything from all-new accessories for iPhone 15 to iPad Pro and much more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

