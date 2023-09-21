Bose’s refurb SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker at $99 with same warranty as new unit (Orig. $149)

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
Orig. $149 $99
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Bose is now offering its SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped in refurbished condition. This model carries a $149 regular price in new condition, still fetches as much at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $14 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit as well. For those unfamiliar, Bose also has a world-class refurbishment process that delivers the same warranty as a new unit (more details below). Alongside the lauded Bose sound quality, this speaker is ready to go anywhere with a design that allows it to float in water alongside an “enhanced” IP67 water- and dust-proof rating. The Bose PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes the audio depending on the space you’re in and is joined by both 12 hours of battery life and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details. 

Normally I might suggest going for the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker to land that Bose audio for less. But today’s refurb deal is coming in at even less those all of the models outside of the midnight blue variant at $95 shipped. And for $4, it might be worth going for the larger sound above unless you specifically want something particularly compact. 

For something even more affordable, scope out the new Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker from $48 instead – here’s our hands-on review of the latest model. 

But if it’s the Apple audio you’re after, dive into the deal we are now tracking on the new HomePod 2. Deals on this model aren’t easy to come by, so jump on this offer while you still can. All of the details you need are right here

Bose refurbishment details:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment. SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This LIFX HomeKit lighting bundle includes two color LE...
Supplement your Apple Watch Series 9 with these Renpho ...
Add Tamagotchi Grogu and R2-D2 to your Star Wars collec...
Check out BURGA’s ceramic-like marble, snakeskin,...
Fill your battery in under 10 hours with Bosch’s ...
aloSIM’s data eSim plan has you covered for inter...
9to5Toys Daily: September 21, 2023 – Save on M2 iPad ...
Case-Mate’s MagSafe card holder snaps to the back...
Load more...
Show More Comments