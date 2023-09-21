Bose’s refurb SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker at $99 with same warranty as new unit (Orig. $149)

Bose is now offering its SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped in refurbished condition. This model carries a $149 regular price in new condition, still fetches as much at Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $14 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit as well. For those unfamiliar, Bose also has a world-class refurbishment process that delivers the same warranty as a new unit (more details below). Alongside the lauded Bose sound quality, this speaker is ready to go anywhere with a design that allows it to float in water alongside an “enhanced” IP67 water- and dust-proof rating. The Bose PositionIQ tech automatically optimizes the audio depending on the space you’re in and is joined by both 12 hours of battery life and built-in mics for taking calls. Get even more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

Normally I might suggest going for the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker to land that Bose audio for less. But today’s refurb deal is coming in at even less those all of the models outside of the midnight blue variant at $95 shipped. And for $4, it might be worth going for the larger sound above unless you specifically want something particularly compact.

For something even more affordable, scope out the new Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker from $48 instead – here’s our hands-on review of the latest model.

But if it’s the Apple audio you’re after, dive into the deal we are now tracking on the new HomePod 2. Deals on this model aren’t easy to come by, so jump on this offer while you still can. All of the details you need are right here.

Bose refurbishment details:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Bose SoundLink Flex speaker features:

SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment. SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!