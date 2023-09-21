Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a better buy at $219 (Save $100)

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch Chromebook for $219 shipped. Down from $319, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since launching earlier in the year. It’s $100 off in the process, and a new all-time low. First being revealed back in Feburary, the new IdeaPad Slim 3 hit store shelves later on in the summer and is now coming full circle with a discount. The latest from Lenovo packs a 14-inch 1080p display and comes powered by the recent MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip. This isn’t going to be the most capable Chromebook out there with only 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory, but it won’t break the bank and delivers a solid work-anywhere experience for less.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack and gaming away from home, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $31. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing.

Delivering a different take on a portable machine, the best prices yet have landed on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This tablet runs AndroidL and steps up to deliver a massive 14.6-inch display, all while coming powered by a more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and backed by at least 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. But circling back to those price cuts, all-time lows now start from $920 with $180 in savings.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features:

Live animated, live lively, live balanced. When you’re packing the thin and light IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, featuring WiFi 6 and 13.5 hours of battery life, balancing work and play all day becomes effortless. The 14″ FHD IPS touchscreen display and MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processors are a significant upgrade to your work and entertainment, with front-facing Waves-tuned speakers.

