Captain Rex joins Hasbro’s Black Series with upcoming electronic helmet, pre-order now

Captain Rex just made his live action debut in Ahsoka earlier in the month, and now Hasbro is ready to bring the fan-favorite Clone captain into their Black Series collection. Revealed as part of its Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 event, the new Captain Rex helmet is now available for pre-order ahead of shipping early next year.

Hasbro launches new Black Series Captain Rex Helmet

The latest character from a galaxy far, far away to get some love in the Black Series is none other than Captain Rex. The beloved Clone trooper just had an appearance in the live action Star Wars canon for the first time, and now Hasbro is following suit with its latest electronic helmet.

Captain Rex’s new look lands in your collection as a life-sized and wearable prop. The electronic helmet features a detailed sculpt as well as an accurate paint job to bring one of the more decorated captain in the grand army of the Republic to your Star Wars collection. It features a flip-down rangefinder, too. Not only can you wear the helmet, but it’ll also distort your voice to sound like Rex, while offering some other sound effects

Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Black Series lightsaber and helmet roleplay items! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series helmet is detailed to look like the Clone Captain Rex character from the Star Wars: Ahsoka series.

Pre-order now on Amazon and Hasbro Pulse

Launching at a few different retailers, the new Black Series Captain Rex helmet won’t be launching officially until next year. You can pre-order it now ahead a March 1, 2024 release date. There’s a $131.99 price tag, which is a bit more expensive than past electric helmets we’ve seen from Hasbro. But it’s not any pricier than the Sabine Wren Black Series helmet that’s up for pre-order on Amazon.

You can lock-in your order on Amazon, as well as right from Hasbro Pulse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!