Finish Him! Arcade1Up 14-game Mortal Kombat cabinet drops to $400 ($100 off), more from $160

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Midway Legacy 30th Anniversary Edition Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine down at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest we have seen this model go for on Amazon since it launched there at this time last year. This one takes it up a notch from the standard version with 14 “iconic” games including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 and 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more. On the outside, you’ll find a 17-inch full color display and real-feel joysticks and buttons wrapped in original licensed artwork with a light up marquee. The companion app is another standout feature on this model – users can “compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards, and join a community of gamers across the country.” Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat Arcade features:

Join the legacy: Library of 14 iconic games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more!

Authentic gaming at its finest: Relive the golden era of arcade gaming with original licensed artwork, real-feel joysticks and buttons, light up marquee, and a molded faux coin door.

Enjoy Wi-Fi enabled gaming and unlimited free play: Compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards and download the Companion App to join a community of gamers across the country.

21st century technology brings retro games to life: Powerful processors deliver crisp graphics on a 17” full color high-resolution LCD screen; enjoy arcade-quality sound with integrated speakers and ajustable volume.

