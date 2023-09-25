LEGO brings back popular Disney 100 Years Celebration GWP for limited time

After selling out pretty much instantly when it launched back in July, the LEGO Group is bringing back one of the year’s most popular gift with purchases. The Disney 100 Years Celebration set was a freebie over the summer, and now the company has brought it back. Right now, you can score this unique build for no extra cost on LEGO Disney orders over $100.

LEGO’s Disney 100 Years Celebration set returns

Back in July, the LEGO Group first launched the Disney 100 Years Celebration set. It was one of the company’s usual gift with purchase releases meant to hype up a new release, specially pairing with the new LEGO Disney Castle that launched right along side of it. The promo was so popular though that the set was only on store shelves for half a day before selling out. Now it’s back!

Marking the grand return of one of this year’s most sought-after creations, the LEGO Disney 100 Years Celebration (40600) is getting a second run. As a quick refresher on what made this build so popular in the first place, the model itself assembles three different smaller builds that include a small desk with a drawing, a screen and projector, and then some balloons and a cake.

Alongside the builds themselves, the new LEGO Disney gift with purchase also packs an exclusive Mickey Mouse minifigure. Decked out in a suit that is very much fit for the 100th year celebration, this figure is included alongside the rest of the 226-piece build.

As per usual with LEGO gift with purchase releases, there is some red tape involved. The set is available for free in orders over $100, but only on Disney purchases. That doesn’t include themes owned by the company Disney, like Star Wars or Marvel, with only true Disney and Pixar creations eligible for the promotion. The Disney 100 Years Celebration set will be live through the end of the month on September 30, or while supplies last.

One of the best ways to take advantage of the promotion is with the new Walt Disney Tribute Camera set. This build just launched earlier in the summer and keeps up the theming with a wonderful build that looks to celebrate the extensive history of Disney animation. It also clocks in right at $100, satisfying the minimum order requirement for the promo.

If you’re looking for some additional inspiration on bringing home this GWP, all of the following models will be eligible for LEGO set number 40600. That’s alongside everything else on this landing page.

