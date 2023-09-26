NordicTrack Smart Rower lets you follow along on workouts with 22-inch display at $683 (Reg. $2,000)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $682.97 shipped.

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack Smart Rower for $982.95 shipped. Down from $2,000, with a typical list price circling $1,700, this 39% discount is the second lowest markdown that we have tracked. It comes in just $10 above the all-time low from March. Have you let the entire year go by without committing to those exercise goals you set at the end of last year? Well, this smart rower is here to help you catch back up. Equipped with a 22-inch HD interactive touchscreen display, you can stream on-demand iFIT workouts tailored for whatever level of exercise you desire. With your purchase of this smart rower, you’ll also receive a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership, valued at $39. You and four other users will gain access to the entire library of global workouts as well as live studio classes. You’re instructors will also be able to auto-adjust your rower’s resistance for an optimized workout that meets your goals and realistically simulates famous bodies of water.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Echelon Row for $700. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. Like the deal above, you’ll also receive the added bonus of a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership which gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by top instructors through the Echelon Fit App.

And if you’re also looking for a cardio-focused exercise plan, check out our recent coverage of the Original Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+, which feature resistance knobs for manual control, USB micro-ports as well as headphone jacks, multitouch touchscreens, multi-channel rear-facing stereo speaker systems, and front-facing cameras with a built-in microphones.

NordicTrack Smart Rower Features:

Expertly crafted, the NordicTrack RW900 rowing machine includes a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership* that compliments your workout and provides professional rowing instruction in your home. Use your rower’s immersive 22″ HD touchscreen to browse a vast library of Studio Classes and Global Workouts, each led by a knowledgeable iFIT Trainer who automatically adjusts your resistance to optimize your exercise.

