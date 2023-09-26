Roku debuts new Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro streaming bundle, pre-order now

Roku today is launching a new bundle to bring some extra value to your home theater. The Roku Express 4K streaming media play will begin shipping next month with a Voice Remote Pro for a more complete TV upgrade.

Roku Express 4K comes bundled with Voice Remote Pro

Everything with this bundle starts with the Roku Express 4K itself. This streaming media player arrives with 4K playback and all of the other bells and whistles you’d hope for from the form-factor. There’s HDR10+ support, and you’ll find every streaming service under the sun available, too. Roku also brings AirPlay 2 connectivity to its Express 4K, which is joined by the ability to work withHomeKit out of the box. Not to mention Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Alongside the Roku Express 4K, this package also comes with an elevated controller. The new Voice Remote Pro first a couple of years back and has since been the companies most capable way to interact with the TV. It features an updated batch of dedicated streaming service buttons, like Apple TV, as well as some onboard lost remote finding tech. You can ping the remote to help find it when it gets sandwiched between the couch cushions or lost somewhere else. It also has a headphone jack on the side that lets you privately listen to the TV, so your late night binging session doesn’t have to keep up everyone else in the house.

By far the biggest selling point of the Voice Remote Pro is of course right in the name. It enables hands-free control over your streaming media play, and by extension the television itself, with the Hey Roku key phrase letting you put on favorite shows or channels without even reaching for the remote.

Arriving as an Amazon exclusive

The new Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro bundle is launching today as an exclusive to Amazon. It’s now available for pre-order ahead of shipping in early October, too. There’s supposed to be a $49.99 MSRP attached, although pricing is a bit higher right now. We’re expecting that to come down to the price Roku noted to us. It ships October 3.

Today’s news arrives just a week after the folks over at Amazon showed off their latest additions to the Fire TV ecosystem. While the new Roku bundle isn’t going to full compete with a suite of new releases from the Amazon stable, it does help bring some extra value to the lineup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!