ESR’s new 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank MagSafe Wallet drops down to $42.50 today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Reg. $50 $42.50
ESR MagSafe Power Bank Wallet

Dexterifytech (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Wallet for $42.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this relatively new release has only gone on sale once before today and is now at the lowest price we can find. It actually fetches $65 directly from ESR and is now matching the best price we have tracked since having a chance to go hands-on with it for review. Just as the name suggests, you’re looking at a 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack to keep you juiced up all day with a fold out card holder wallet that also doubles as a viewing kickstand. Compatible with all iPhone models from series 12 right through to 15 (other than the older mini models), it features a dynamic tension spring to securely carry one or two cards with an easy-access cutout to coax them in and out alongside a portrait- or landscape-ready kickstand. Dive into the details right here and head below for more. 

If you’re not into the added bulk the ESR power bank model above brings to your kit, check out some of the latest releases in the MagSafe wallet game alongside some of our other favorites below instead:

ESR 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Wallet features:

  • 3-in-1: charge your phone, keep your cards safe, and enjoy hands-free viewing in a sleek, pocket-friendly package
  • Power in a Snap: simply attach the power bank to your phone to enjoy auto-on magnetic -style charging on the go with powerful magnets that ensure a secure lock
  • Smart Card Storage: dynamic tension spring holds one or two cards equally securely while easy-access cutout makes removing them when you need them quick and easy
  • Adjustable Stand: choose from portrait or landscape and any angle between 20° and 70° to find the perfect position to watch your favorite shows, FaceTime your family, or browse the web

