ESR’s new 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank MagSafe Wallet drops down to $42.50 today

Dexterifytech (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Wallet for $42.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this relatively new release has only gone on sale once before today and is now at the lowest price we can find. It actually fetches $65 directly from ESR and is now matching the best price we have tracked since having a chance to go hands-on with it for review. Just as the name suggests, you’re looking at a 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack to keep you juiced up all day with a fold out card holder wallet that also doubles as a viewing kickstand. Compatible with all iPhone models from series 12 right through to 15 (other than the older mini models), it features a dynamic tension spring to securely carry one or two cards with an easy-access cutout to coax them in and out alongside a portrait- or landscape-ready kickstand. Dive into the details right here and head below for more.

ESR 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Wallet features:

3-in-1: charge your phone, keep your cards safe, and enjoy hands-free viewing in a sleek, pocket-friendly package

Power in a Snap: simply attach the power bank to your phone to enjoy auto-on magnetic -style charging on the go with powerful magnets that ensure a secure lock

Smart Card Storage: dynamic tension spring holds one or two cards equally securely while easy-access cutout makes removing them when you need them quick and easy

Adjustable Stand: choose from portrait or landscape and any angle between 20° and 70° to find the perfect position to watch your favorite shows, FaceTime your family, or browse the web

