ROKFORM unveils sleek military-grade metal MagSafe wallet with expandable storage

ROKFORM has just unveiled its new metal MagSafe wallet. When last we checked in with ROKFORM, it was releasing its unique iPhone case for golfers (a world’s first, according to the brand) with MAGMAX technology, and today, it is launching another purpose-built accessory “made for those who take action seriously.” The new FUZION MagSafe Wallet delivers the brand’s proprietary, ultra-strong magnetic action in a compact form factor made from rugged materials for folks that need something more robust than your average leather card carrier. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new ROKFORM metal MagSafe wallet.

New ROKFORM Fuzion metal MagSafe wallet

You will find some overall slimmer magnetic wallets out there, but ROKFORM’s new FUZION MagSafe Wallet comes in with what appears to be quite a thin form factor that automatically adjusts to what you need it for. The brand says that despite its ability to carry more than your average wallet, it is front pocket-friendly and is “so slim that you can slide it anywhere. All the brawn, none of the bulk.”

It is made of a military-grade “slim, light, and durable aluminum,” with built-in RFID protection and a “heavy duty” elastic system that allows it to automatically accommodate your moment-to-moment needs – it will automatically loosen and tighten to whatever you have in there. And all things considered, the capacity for up to seven bank and ID cards plus three bills it supports is substantially more than we see from most brands.

Features at a glance:

A MAGNETIC ATTRACTION: Easily attach your Fuzion wallet to the back of your phone to make life simpler.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED. NOTHING YOU DON’T: Our Fuzion wallet holds 1-7 cards and up to 3 bills. We also have a built-in kickstand + folding stand for convenient viewing in any orientation.

FRONT POCKET FRIENDLY: So slim that you can slide it anywhere. All the brawn, none of the bulk.

BUILT LIKE A ROK: Premium materials create premium tools. Premium tools provide premium experiences. Welcome to military-grade protection.

2-YEAR ROKFORM GUARANTEE: 2-year limited warranty and a 5-star customer service team based in Irvine.

On the magnetic side of things, you’ll find a similar MAGMAX ring built-in, allowing it to “attach directly to the back of any MagSafe compatible phone and any MagSafe case.” It is “10x stronger” when used with ROKFORM cases, for folks with more active or rugged lifestyles that need a little extra peace of mind.

On top of all that, the new metal MagSafe wallet also has a built-in kickstand that folds out when needed and then sits flush with the wallet to avoid extra bulk in between uses:

A built-in kickstand offers easy convenience to view the phone screen in both portrait and landscape; with a seamless closing mechanism, it won’t snag on pockets.

Quality design, extra attention to detail, and expandable, rugged capacity come at a price here though. The new ROKFORM Fuzion metal MagSafe wallet is listed at $99.99 shipped. That’s a little bit more than I would like – I guess you get what you pay for – but there is a 2-year warranty and a 60-day money-back guarantee in place. Either way, let’s just hope it’s as well-built as it seems for $100.

