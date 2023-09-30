New LEGO sets for October 2023: UCS Venator, Viking Village, Alpine Lodge, more

October is here and delivering a fresh batch of new LEGO sets for 2023. Ringing in the year with the largest Star Wars set, we’re seeing the launch of the all-new UCS Venator joined by some more festive creations and more.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

October 1 is here and delivering a series of the year’s best sets. There aren’t quite as many as in previous months, but the LEGO Group is making up for that with a quality batch of builds. You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO October 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the sets will be live at midnight!

UCS Venator

Easily the most exciting set of the month has to be the new LEGO UCS Venator. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Star Wars fan or not, there’s really no way to deny just how impressive this behemoth of a kit is. Set number 75367 stacks up to 5,374 pieces and earns itself the title of being the largest Star Wars build of the year. The whole model comes outfitted with a classic gray design with red accenting, measuring 43 inches long and 12.5 inches tall when it’s all said and done.

The build celebrates the 20th anniversay of the Clone Wars, and matches that with a pair of minifigures from season seven of the animated show. There’s a new version of Phase II Captain Rex, as well as Admiral Yularen – who is entirely new to the LEGO Star Wars catalog.

The LEGO UCS Venator will be new for October and debuts with a $649.99 price tag for LEGO Insiders/VIP. If you’ve yet to sign up for the membership program, you’ll have to wait a few days until October 4.

Enjoy some festive Star Wars action, too

Alongside the UCS Venator, the new LEGO October wave of sets also has the Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama on the way. This festive model stacks up to 282 pieces and includes five minifigures from the Sequel Trilogy. Rey and Finn both make the cut with some exclusive new holiday sweater prints, while Chewy and BB-8 round out the creation with a Porg figure.

The set sells for $29.99 and is now available for purchase.

Alpine Lodge

As far as festive kits go, the new LEGO Alpine Lodge is debuting for October. The year’s annual addition to the Winter Village theme is finally here, arriving as set number 10325. It includes 1,517 pieces alongside five minifigures, while delivering one of the more intricate creations we’ve seen from the series. The new set sells for $99.99. We fully break down what you can exact from our launch coverage, too.

There’s also a pair of other festive sets gracing the lineup of new LEGO sets for 2023.

Nutcracker: $12.99 | 208 pieces

| 208 pieces Gingerbread Ornaments: $12.99 | 190 pieces

Viking Village

Another new set for October is giving Vikings some love. The new Viking Village debuts as the result of a fan vote that spun off from LEGO Ideas, and delivers one of the more unique builds of the year. As set number 21343, the LEGO Viking Village features 2,103 pieces and includes a detailed little Nordic village.

It retails for $129.99 and also includes a few minifigures to boot.

Disney

Mini Disney Palace of Agrabah: $39.99

Wish Asha in the City of Rosas: $19.99

Wish King Magnifico’s Castle: $99.99

Wish Asha’s Cottage: $49.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!