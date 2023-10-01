Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals are today: Here’s how to watch and earn OW 2 rewards

After a thrilling sixth season, the Overwatch League comes to a close for 2023. Today, the action ends as the playoffs transition into the Grand Finals. Taking a physical stage here in Toronto, Canada, the Overwatch League 2023 playoffs have boiled down eight teams into an epic showdown between the Florida Mayhem and Houston Outlaws.

Since we last checked in with the Overwatch League back in July, we’ve seen a number of teams eliminated from contention. With the Grand Finals on the horizon, only eight teams remain. The shot at the title has $1 million in prizes, with the year’s best team taking home a cool $400,000 alongside the championship trophy.

The format for the Overwatch League 2023 playoffs doesn’t stray too far from what we’ve seen before, with eight teams being split between two brackets. The double-elimination tournament will go from today, September 28 through Sunday, October 1. The top two teas from each end of the bracket will then advance to the Grand Finals to finish up the weekend.

If you’re looking to get in on the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs action, you can go check out the Youtube stream to enjoy the gameplay from the comfort of your own couch or battlestation. And if you happen to fancy yourself a trip to downtown Toronto, there are still in-person tickets to the Overwatch League playoffs. Come say hi! I’ll be reporting on the action and likely joining in on all the cheers from the crowd.

You won’t leave empty-handed, either. Both online and in-person viewers will score themselves. Based on how much time you spend watching this weekend, you’ll be able to bring home everything from skins to spray, battle pass skips and more. Here’s the full rundown.

One Hour: Unlock the Kiriko + Lucio Spray.

Three Hours: Unlock the Canadian Hospitality Spray and receive a Tier Skip.

Six Hours: Score Ashe, Zen, and Sigma Skins, plus another Tier Skip.

Nine Hours: Collect all the Atlantic/Pacific Icons and earn another Tier Skip.

12 Hours: Hanzo, Rein, Ana Skins, and, yes, yet another Tier Skip.

15 Hours: Secure Mercy, Doom, and Sombra Skins.

