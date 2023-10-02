Save $99 on Apple’s iPad mini 6 today: 64GB $400 or 256GB starting from $550 shipped

We are now tracking some solid deals via Amazon on Apple’s iPad mini 6 in both the 64GB and upgraded configuration. You’ll find the 64GB mini 6 down at $399.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is just over $99 off the going rate and matching our previous mention for the lowest we have tracked since Labor Day weekend last month. The savings also move over to the upgraded 256GB model iPad mini 6, which is now selling from $549.99 shipped. Regularly $649, you’re looking at the same $99 in savings after clipping the on-page coupon for the lowest price we can find. Get a closer look at this model in our hands-on review and down below.

This is Apple’s latest-model mini iPad experience, complete with a small but mighty 8.3-inch form-factor. The more compact and portable edge-to-edge Retina display is joined by the the A15 Bionic chip to power the Touch ID security and support for handwriting and doodling action via for Apple Pencil 2. You’ll also score a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, and “ultrafast” Wi-Fi.

If it’s the Air model iPad that you have your eye on, deals on the 64GB variant are still live starting from $500 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $599 price tag and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find ongoing deals on the upgraded 256GB variant selling at $650 shipped, down from the usual $749 price tag. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!