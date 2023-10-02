VEVOR’s Level 2 16A portable EV charger falls 33% to new all-time low for $101 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the VEVOR LEVEL 2 16A Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $100.69 shipped. With a regular price tag of $160, prices have gradually been seeing lower discounts as the year has gone on. Today’s deal offers a 33% markdown, one of the steepest price cuts we’ve tracked. It comes in just $26 above the current going used price and marks a new all-time low. This 16A level 2 EV charger is designed for a quick and effortless charging experience, promising to charge your EV “4 times faster than other 8A level 1 chargers you have used before”. It features LED indicator lights to show four possible statuses, and even identify its working condition, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating. It is compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 6-20 outlet to plug the charger into.

Amazon is also offering the VEVOR Level 1+2 Portable EV Charger for $122. Compatible with both NEMA 6-20R and NEMA 5-15P plugs, you can control and monitor the charging status remotely through the Smart App, as well as schedule charging time for 1-12 hours, letting you take advantage of off-peak charging and reduce your vehicle usage costs. Package also includes a hard-shell storage bag, a base, a charging cable hook, and an adapter. You can easily choose to install this charger as a fixed station in your garage, or keep it in your car for on-the-go needs wherever there’s an available power outlet.

And if you’re looking for a reliable charger to install at home, check out the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord.

VEVOR LEVEL 2 16A Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Features:

LED Indicator Lights: The LED indicator lights on the control box show four different status: read to connect to vehicle, charging, full charged, see troubleshooting. Help you identify the EV charger’s working condition and let you know the relevant charging information.

Portable & Convenient: The portable bag is included for effortless storing and carrying. All you need is just a NEMA 6-20 outlet to plug the charger into. The compact size has a total 25 ft extra-long charging cable that fits most driveways or garages.

Universal Compatibility: The EV charger is compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that comply with the J1772 standard. Perfect for users who own more than one electric vehicle or buildings with docks for EV charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!