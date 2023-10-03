Sun Joe SPX1500 electric pressure washer offers 1,740 PSI and 1.59 GPM for 2023 low of $79

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX1500 Electric Pressure Washer for $78.82 shipped. Down from $114, after having spent the year above $90, today’s deal is the third-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $8 above the current going used rate and marks a new 2023 low. This 12A pressure washer provides up to 1,740 PSI with a flow rate of 1.59 GPM, making it ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs. Its compact and lightweight design allows it to be easily wheeled around from one task to the next, while its adjustable spray wand can raise or lower the water pressure with a simple twist of the nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

As an alternative option with more portability than the above model, Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe 24-Volt IONMAX Power Cleaner Kit for $74. This 24V pressure washer sports a 180W brush motor that gives you a mild 320 PSI that makes it perfect for washing vehicles or doing light jobs around your home. It features a 20-foot siphon hose that draws water at a 0.55GPM flow from any fresh water source, and at just seven pounds, it can be carried along wherever you may be headed. You’ll also have five adjustable spray patterns to choose from: zero, zero+, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a gentle shower.

And for a pressure washer with far more power than the above models, check out our past coverage of the Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer, which offers a 2,000 PSI, 1.09 GPM, and features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank.

Sun Joe SPX1500 Pressure Washer features:

[POWERFUL]: Powerful 12-amp motor generates 1740 Pound per Square Inch

[VERSATILE]: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more.

[ADJUSTABLE PRESSURE]: Adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to handle the task at hand

[TSS (Total Stop System)]: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!