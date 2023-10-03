Twelve South’s signature BookBook leather iPhone 14 Pro/Max cases hit $50 (Save $20)

Twelve South now offers its BookBook Leather iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Cases for $49.99 shipped. Usually fetching $70, today’s $20 discount is landing at the best price of the year. This is $6 under our previous mention and the first discount in months. Over at Amazon, you’ll find pricing now down at $53.53 for those who want free 2-day shipping or just prefer the retailer. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Whether you buy from Amazon or the company’s direct storefront, you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover.

Of course, Twelve South also now has a collection of those signature leather BookBook cases for Apple’s latest. All four devices in the iPhone 15 series have now been covered by the unique cases, which are up for pre-order right now. We break down what the deal is this time around in our launch coverage, although you’re largely just looking at the same build as on last year’s 14 series that we detail above.

Twelve South iPhone 14 BookBook case features:

BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards, and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a MagSafe-compatible leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging, to use with your favorite MagSafe accessories or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

