Alpine’s iLX-507 Wireless CarPlay Receiver sees $100 discount to $650 low, more from $300

Crutchfield is now discounting a trio of Alpine CarPlay recievers to some of the best prices yet. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the Alpine iLX-507 Receiver at $649.95. This is $100 off the usual $750 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save, too, and comes matched over at Best Buy. Bringing CarPlay to your ride, this Alpine receiver not only supports a wired connection, but also a wireless interface between your iPhone 15 and the car. It sports a 7-inch touchscreen display, with support for a rear-view camera input. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac, and you can find other discounts below.

Alongside the Alpine iLX-507 above, there’s also a pair of other CarPlay receivers on sale. These are seeing much of the same $100 discounts, with some added savings arriving on the most affordable of the batch. The big downside to these are that you’re ditching the wireless CarPlay support found on the lead model, while still bringing Apple’s recently-upgraded in-car experience to your ride – and for less, too!

Alpine iLX-507 Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Alpine’s iLX-507 digital multimedia receiver gives you trademark Alpine sound improvements and ease of use, just like its many predecessors have. What sets this radio apart is how great it looks, with a sweet high-resolution 7″ touchscreen that provides plenty of info along with colors and details that pop. What’s more, the iLX-507 works with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ in both wired and wireless configurations, so you can choose how connected you want your phone to be. Your double-DIN (4″ tall) dash opening deserves a new look, and this Alpine can fit the bill and fill the void perfectly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!