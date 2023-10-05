Level Bolt brings its invisible smart lock design to your Siri setup at $140 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $140 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer lands as one of the best discounts of the year. It specifically undercuts Prime Day, with the $53 in savings today beating our previous mention by an extra $11. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housings that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys, and it’s also now on sale at $74.94 on Amazon. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

If you’re looking for something that works with more than just HomeKit, we’re also tracking a discount on August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen. This model may not be quite as sleek as the offering found above, but it will work with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant, on top of Siri. The usual $230 price tag has dropped down to $170, so you’ll be paying a $30 premium in order to go with a more platform-agnostic solution.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!