WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s 2TB SN850X heatsink internal SSD drops to second-best price at $130

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming Solid-State Drive at $129.99 shipped. This model launched in August of 2022 at $310 and is now at the best price we can find. After carrying a regular price of closer to $180 for most of this year, Amazon has now knocked the price down significantly, coming within $10 of the all-time low we tracked shortly after the summer Prime Day sale. One of our favorite models out there in the price range, you’re looking at a heatsink-equipped internal SSD solution coming in at just $8 above the price of the SN850X without one. Alongside the integrated heat management features to help maintain performance during demanding tasks whether on PC or PS5, it can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor. Head below for more deals and details.

If you can make do with less internal storage capacity, the 1TB version of the SN850X is an obvious alternative. This one is selling for $80 with the included heatsink or down at $52.99 shipped without the heatsink. The latter of which is now sitting on Amazon with a $7 on-page coupon to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. The specs and features are identical on this option, you just won’t get the integrated heatsink action.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on CORSAIR’s 4TB 7,100MB/s SSD at the $280 Amazon low. If you’re looking to double your storage capacity, this option is worth a closer look, clocking in at nearly as fast with integrated heatsink tech in place and more. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

