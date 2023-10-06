Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $44, Super Mario RPG $49, more

Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch for $44 shipped. Regularly $60, this is now 27% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one bouncing back and forth between $45 and full price over the last few months, it has now dropped a touch lower for one of the best prices we have tracked since release. A great chance to add this one to your physical Switch game library, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes players on an epic journey across massive open-world fantasy sci-fi landscapes. Players will join Noah and Mio, “members of the two opposing nations at the center of this conflict, on a heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence.” Get more details in our feature piece right here and head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

