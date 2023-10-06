Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $44, Super Mario RPG $49, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $44
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - next big Nintendo Switch RPG

Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch for $44 shipped. Regularly $60, this is now 27% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one bouncing back and forth between $45 and full price over the last few months, it has now dropped a touch lower for one of the best prices we have tracked since release. A great chance to add this one to your physical Switch game library, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes players on an epic journey across massive open-world fantasy sci-fi landscapes. Players will join Noah and Mio, “members of the two opposing nations at the center of this conflict, on a heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence.” Get more details in our feature piece right here and head below for the rest of today’s console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NZXT Capsule USB cardioid microphone sees 56% discount ...
Save up to 67% on Native Union’s AirPods Pro Roam...
This Cybersecurity skills bundle is now down to $70 (Re...
iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island see $73 refurb...
SodaStream’s Art sparkling water maker carbonates...
Lamicall’s AirBag Bumper MagSafe iPhone 15 case d...
Schwinn’s Marshall electric hybrid bike offers 20...
LG’s 65/77-inch OLED C3 4K Smart TVs hit new lows...
Load more...
Show More Comments