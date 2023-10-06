Your new Pixel 8/Pro deserves an official Google charger, save on one at $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the best price of the year at nearly 20% off and landing at a few cents below our previous mention. If you have a new Pixel 8 or 8 Pro on the way, then Google’s official 30W charger is a must. The company stopped including a wall adapter in the box, but now you can at least save on a first-party USB-C charger that can top off your new smartphone. The compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $14 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 6 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at notably less.

You’ll also find a whole host of other notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide this week. We have gear for your upcoming Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, as well as previous-generation Google handsets, other Android smartphones, and even iPhones if that’s more your speed. Though you should really check out this discount on Moment’s new Pixel 8 series case, which was just revealed earlier in the week and is already on sale from $42.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

