Best Buy’s 48-hour fall flash sale takes $50 off Apple Watch Ultra 2, Sony XM5 buds $280, more

Best Buy has now launched a fall flash sale. Just hours before Amazon is set to draw the curtains on its Prime Big Deal Days event, we have another retailer stepping in to offer its own lineup of price cuts. You’ll find markdowns on everything from the latest from Apple and Google to Chromebooks, TVs, smart home gear, and so much more. Shipping is free now for My Best Buy members, and available at no cost for the rest of us in orders over $35. There are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through, though we’ve picked out some highlights down below.

Making the cash discounts even more enticing this time around, many of the offers in this Best Buy flash sale are made even better with special pricing for members. Those who have the paid My Best Buy Plus or Total plans will be able to lock-in some extra savings on a series of discounts. The plans start at $50 per year. So depending on what you’re looking to buy, it might make sense to just grab yourself a membership for the next 12 months and take advantage of the bonus deals to make out for less.

Everyone is looking to give Amazon a run for its money when it comes to setting the pace for all of this week’s best discounts. Walmart was first to leap into the fray with its Deals Holiday Kickoff sale, and now Best Buy has its own flash sale. Of course, we’ll be rounding up all of the most notable price cuts this week without discriminating on retailer over in our hub, so be sure to keep it locked down for the best of the best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!