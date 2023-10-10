Levi’s deals up to 50% off during Amazon’s fall Prime Day: Jeans, outerwear, more

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Levi’s denim and outerwear. A highlight from this sale is the 505 Regular Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $38 Prime shipped and originally sold for $70. These jeans feature a stretch infused fabric to promote comfort and a tapered hem that’s highly flattering. The hem can easily be rolled and you can choose from several different color options. Plus, this style was designed to wash nicely for years to come and highly durable as well for work days. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Amazon fall Prime Day adidas sale as well.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

