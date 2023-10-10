Amazon’s fall Prime Day offers Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa sunglasses from $72 (up to 50% off)

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashionPrime Big Deal Days
50% off from $72

As part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $144. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $221 and this is the lowest rate we have seen in months. This pair of sunglasses can easily be dressed up or down and can be styled by anyone. They also have a polarized lens to help you see clearly as well. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon fall Prime Day adidas sale that’s offering up to 75% off best-selling running shoes, apparel, and more.

