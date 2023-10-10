Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack clearance lands at $84 on Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack following the announcement last week that it would be discontinued. Likely one of the last chances to save before stock runs out, you can now bring home the first-party accessory for $83.99 shipped. Down from $99, you’re looking at $15 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. This beats our previous mention from last month by an extra $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Not making the cut into Apple’s now post-Lightning world, the official accessory is still a great option for iPhone 14 owners who aren’t going to be switching over to an all USB-C setup just yet.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

A perfect option to consider instead of Apple’s own in-house solution, we just saw a discount land last week on Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank. It’s now an even more affordable solution at the best discount ever, dropping down to $21 from the usual $32 going rate. This isn’t going to be quite as premium as the first-party alternative, but does come in several matching colors to your iPhone with 7.5W speeds and a 5,000mAh battery in tow.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

