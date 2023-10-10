Massive Prime TP-Link smart home sale: Matter smart plugs from $11 each, more from $12

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-LinkPrime Big Deal Days
48% off From $12
a close up of electronics

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now launched a massive TP-Link smart home sale loaded with indoor cams, smart plugs, light switches, and much more. We are also tracking some of the newer Matter-equipped Kasa Smart Plug 4-packs down at $44.99 shipped ($11.25 each). Regularly $70, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also $5 under the previous deal for one of the lowest prices yet. It is also a better per plug value than the $25 all-time low we are tracking on the 2-pack. Working alongside Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, they deliver voice and smartphone control to anything you have plugged into them alongside scheduling and energy monitoring. Head below for more details and a whole lot more TP-Link fall Prime Day smart home deals. 

TP-Link fall Prime Day smart home deals

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for fitness: Peloto...
Upgrade your home network with Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh...
Amazon offers Under Armour up to 50% off with deals fro...
Satechi’s sitewide sale takes 20% off new iPhone ...
Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console w...
ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new...
Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments