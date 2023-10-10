Massive Prime TP-Link smart home sale: Matter smart plugs from $11 each, more from $12

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now launched a massive TP-Link smart home sale loaded with indoor cams, smart plugs, light switches, and much more. We are also tracking some of the newer Matter-equipped Kasa Smart Plug 4-packs down at $44.99 shipped ($11.25 each). Regularly $70, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also $5 under the previous deal for one of the lowest prices yet. It is also a better per plug value than the $25 all-time low we are tracking on the 2-pack. Working alongside Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, they deliver voice and smartphone control to anything you have plugged into them alongside scheduling and energy monitoring. Head below for more details and a whole lot more TP-Link fall Prime Day smart home deals.

TP-Link fall Prime Day smart home deals

Kasa Matter Smart Plugs features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.

