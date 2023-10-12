Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM 3 earbuds with wireless charging fabric case at $142 low

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds from $142.39 shipped. Originally $250 at Amazon, they currently fetch closer to $200 and are now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also slightly undercuts both our previous mention and the fall Prime Day price by nearly $8. After going hands-on, we feel these are some of the better sounding earbuds out there and were an easy pick for our best earbuds of 2022 roundup. They put premium audio quality and aesthetics front and center with a gorgeous fabric-wrapped case that delivers up to 28 hours of battery life and wireless charging action. From there, you’ll find TrueResponse transducers and aptX Adaptive resolution tech alongside a built-in equalizer and pre-sets, the ability to connect to two devices at once, Adaptive Noise Cancellation for “immersive music without distractions,” and Transparency Mode to “stay in touch with the world around.” Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more. 

If you’re not stoked on the hi-fi audio, fabric-wrapped case, and wireless charging, save some cash and go with one of Anker’s sets of earbuds – it make some of the best budget-friendly options out there if you ask me. On upper end, you can score the Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $100, or go for some particularly affordable Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds for $20. But there are plenty of options in between as well. 

Or skip all of this and score a set of Apple’s new USB-C AirPods Pro 2. While we did see a brief drop to $189 for Prime Day, if you missed out there you can still land a set for $200 shipped and call it a day. And on the over-ear side of things, the crazy $170 price drop on the Beats Studio Pro headphones are still live at $180, but you better be quick before they jump back up. 

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds feature:

  • Superior sound powered by the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive for the highest resolution audio
  • Customized audio experience via built-in equalizer and pre-sets, including Bass Boost, and Sound Personalization for bespoke audio
  • Multipoint enables connection to 2 devices
  • Compact, ergonomic design with Silicone ear adapters (XS, S, M, L) and fins (S, M, L) to ensure optimal comfort and a secure fit
  • Control the environment with Adaptive Noise Cancellation for immersive music without distractions and Transparency Mode stay in touch with the world around

