ROKFORM intros new wireless magnetic charging stand with Continuity Camera Mount

ROKFORM is introducing its new wireless magnetic charging stand today. The new puck-style charger joins the rest of the brand’s rugged gear, including the MagSafe wallet we went hands-on with, which happens to have one of the most robust metal builds we have ever tested. This time around, however, the brand has turned its attention to a more lightweight puck-style charging solution that magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 through 15 series handset with a few interesting tricks up its sleeve. Head below for a closer look at the new ROKFORM wireless magnetic charging stand.

ROKFORM intros new wireless magnetic charging stand

The new ROKFORM wireless magnetic charging stand features a lightweight polycarbonate build that snaps to the back of your MagSafe smartphone to deliver 7.5W charging speeds. It also doubles as a kickstand of sorts with a “double adjustable” mechanism that allows for a multitude of angles so you can find that perfect viewing spot wherever you are.

Why settle for the ordinary when you can have the extraordinary? Your phone deserves a throne – and that’s exactly what this offers. Our all-new wireless charger stand delivers 7.5W of lightning-fast power to your phone, so you don’t spend too much time waiting for a full charge. All ROKFORM MAGMAX capable cases work with the Wireless Charging Stand, making them the ultimate duo.

Features at a glance:

Up to 7.5W of lightning-fast power equals more time to do what you love.

MAGMAX Magnets: Double the magnetic group for an extra strength hold.

MagSafe Compatible: Works with any MagSafe-compatible device.

Flexible Viewing Anges: Ideal for watching videos, recipes, and more.

Continuity Camera Mount: Mount easily to your laptop screen for video calls.

The ROKFORM Guarantee: 1-Year/ 60-day money-back guarantee

Unlike the official Apple MagSafe charging puck, this Belkin model, or some of the other kickstand options we have featured, ROKFORM has decided to add a USB-C connection point directly on the charger. This means you can simply remove the cable without detaching the puck – perhaps not something everyone will make use of, but it is a nice touch if you ask me.

Unlike flat charging pads, our wireless charging stand allows users to access their phone seamlessly – all while the device continues to charge. We’re redefining what it means to live life untethered. Now, you can grab and go without plugging and unplugging. Although wireless charging has been around for some time – it hasn’t peaked, and there are a lot of low-quality wireless charging stands out there!

Another interesting feature here is the integrated “Continuity Camera Mount.” There’s a little pop-out clasp on the unit, aside from the main kickstand, that allows users to position a smartphone atop a computer or monitor for the perfect FaceTime angle:

Flexibility of use is key, and your phone is built with exceptional camera quality. Standing your phone on your desk is – as we all know – the least flattering angle for video. Got a laptop – a desktop – how about multiple monitors? Our magnetic charger stand can be easily set up to flatter your best side. Ditch the low-quality webcams, snap your Rokform wireless charging stand to your phone, and put your game face on!”

The new ROKFORM wireless magnetic charging stand is now available for purchase directly from the official site at $49.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!