Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip illuminates your patio at $66 low (Reg. $130)

A rare chance to save on the popular Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Lightstrip has arrived. Courtesy of Amazon, Philips Hue’s 7-foot weather-resistant lightstrip normally sells for $130. Now it’s being marked down to $65.99 shipped as only the third discount of the year. It amounts to 50% in savings and is matching the all-time low from back in March – though we did see the lightstrip at $80 back in June. This is only the second time the price has ever dropped this low, too. Head blow for more.

Perfect for bringing some ambient lighting to your patio now that fall has arrived, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation for expanding your setup outdoors. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7 feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for quite awhile now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal truly is as good as it gets for an outdoor smart lightstrip. Never mind the fact that you’re getting one of the best options out there for just $80, but other brands like Govee will charge you more and these alternatives lack the HomeKit control found above.

If your outdoor lighting setup could use a more festive take, don’t forget to check out the new Philips Hue Festavia lights that just hit the scene. These arrive with plenty of time ahead of the holiday season, bringing the usual Philips Hue smart features to a Christmas tree-worthy design. Or you could just skip the Philips Hue ecosystem altogether and go score the first discounts on Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights. These are now down to new all-time lows and starting at $48.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

