Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 now sell for $79 lows (Reg. $150), plus Buds 2 Pro at $170

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $79 shipped. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for one of the first times. This is the best we’ve seen in months, clocking in at $10 under the fall Prime Day mention from earlier in the week. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Even though the Galaxy Buds 2 come in three different styles to fit in with your everyday carry, you could take the looks one step further by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

Or if you want something a bit more high-end, we’re still tracking one of the best prices yet on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $169.99 in several styles. This is down from $230, and marking the third-best price to date. It’s $60 off, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and a chance to save on all three colorways instead of just one. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance.

Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

