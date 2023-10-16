Elevation Lab’s waterproof adhesive AirTag mounts now start from under $9.50 (Up to 40% off)

We are tracking some of the best deals of the year on some of the best waterproof adhesive AirTag holders out there. The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront it now offering its single TagVault Surface for $9.36, a 2-pack for $13.96, or a 4-pack for $17.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Regularly $13, $20, and $30 respectively, today’s deals are up to 40% off the going rates. These offers all undercut our previous mentions and are at some of the best prices of the year – the 4-pack, which is the best overall value of the lot, is now $5 under our previous mention. There are plenty of adhesive solutions, but most of them are far less rugged and trustworthy than the Elevation Lab in my experience. The brand makes some of the best and most robust waterproof solutions that can really take a beating when they need to – they feature an “indestructible” design and a “premium 3M VHB adhesive” that allows users to stick AirTags on to “ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen.” More details below.

As alluded to above, we are big fans of the Elevation Lab AirTag mounts, and especially so in the adhesive and waterproof categories. The Pelican options are not a bad choice, but its Protector Series variant sells for even more. You could grab a budget 4-pack of keychain holders for less, but if you need something that can handle the elements and actually stay in place, Elevation Lab is where it’s at.

But if you’re firmly planted in the Samsung galaxy, the brand’s just-released SmartTag 2 is now seeing its very first deal. Made specifically to work with Galaxy devices, you can save 20% right now, delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

We wanted something easy and secure to mount AirTag to any surface. And indestructible and waterproof so it could be used in extreme environments – like on skis. So we designed TagVault Surface. It opens and closes like a contact lens case. Glass reinforced composite body – strong enough that you can run it over with a car. And uses custom 3M VHB adhesive so it won’t go anywhere. So many uses – on ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen. AirTags are the best and cheapest insurance you can have.

