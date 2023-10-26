Journey’s ALTI desk mat with MagSafe charging hits best price ever for 48-hours at $91 (30% off)

For 48 hours only, Journey is offering the best price ever on its unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat. Regularly $130, using code TAKE30 at checkout will knock your total down to $91 shipped. And that includes both the regular size model and Slim variant for folks with less desktop real estate. We have seen plenty of deals at 20% off for this model since its release in late 2022, including Black Friday and the Prime Day events, but today’s offer is a super rare chance to score it at the best price ever. We came away impressed after going hands-on (it is still sitting underneath my keyboard as we speak) with its modular design and built-in charging prowess. Not only are you looking at a typical reversible desk mat (vegan leather material on one side and felt on the other), but it also features a magnetic side piece that charges your gear by way of a MagSafe landing pad for iPhone and a Qi wireless pad for AirPods and the like. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

The reversible ALTI “features a in-built wireless charging panel that fast-charges your smartphone and earbuds at the same time.” Users can also pull open the ALTI to stow paper and other documents “to remove clutter further. ”It works with with iPhone 12/13/14/15 and AirPods (with wireless charging)” as well as Android phones and other earbuds that support Qi-style charging.

While the code above won’t work on the larger-sized ALTI ULTRA Wireless Charging Desk Mat, you can use code SAVE20 on this one to drop the total down from the regular $170 to $135.99 shipped. This one delivers much of the same specs and features as the model detailed above, just with an even larger surface area that can also accomodate a drawing tablet or laptop as well as providing even more room to wave your mouse around.

Be sure to check out the “the world’s first” 4-in-1 MacBook sleeve with integrated MagSafe charging from the brand as well.

Journey ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat features:

Modular fast wireless charging unit for phone and earbuds that attaches magnetically

Reversible double sided design with premium vegan leather on one side and felt on the other.

Hideaway to keep stray notes and paper

Flexibility to use and place the wireless charger as required on left or right side

Organises desk with reducing clutter and increasing productivity.

