Journey intros ‘the world’s first’ 4-in-1 MacBook sleeve with integrated MagSafe charging [Launch deal]

After seeing deal go live on its ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat and its 3-in-1 StandBy-ready charging stand, Journey has now unveiled its new NEXA MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging tech. This unique MacBook carrier features some of the tech and design prowess we enjoyed in our hands-on review of the ALTI to deliver a sort of 4-in-1 on-the-go solution for Apple laptop users. It combines both wireless and MagSafe charging pads with what is an otherwise traditional MacBook sleeve that also doubles as a mobile work surface. Now available for purchase at 20% off using code SAVE20 at checkout, head below for all of the details.

Journey’s new MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging tech

The brand refers to the NEXA as “the world’s first 4-in-1 laptop sleeve.” It is essentially a typical MacBook or laptop sleeve with a sort of fold over flap that houses a USB-C connection to power the onboard Qi-style AirPods pad and an integrated MagSafe puck for iPhone 12 through 15 series handsets. This powered flap section looks a lot like the the modular powered section on the ALTI desk mat we reviewed previously.

The whole sleeve can be placed down flat on a work surface to double as a desk mat or large mouse pad that sees the charging side of things unfurl to deliver a pair of wireless charging pads with a USB-C connection at the ready to power them.

It might have been interesting to see Journey integrate some sort of thin battery into the design here so it could provide a truly and entirely wireless charging solution on-the-go, but the more compact USB-C connection likely keeps the entire sleeve a more form-fitting and thin one.

Features at a glance:

The NEXA is an all-in-one laptop sleeve, portable mousepad/desk-mat, and a dual wireless charger (for smartphone and earbuds)

The NEXA sleeve’s exterior can be used either as a smooth and roomy mousepad surface or a portable desk mat.

Easy magnetic closure for easy storage and retrieval

Elegant vegan leather exterior and soft-quilted interior for maximum protection

Powered by universal USB-C port

The new Journey NEXA MacBook sleeve with MagSafe charging is now available for purchase at $109.99 shipped in both 13/14-inch and 15/16-inch sizes. But using code SAVE20 at checkout will knock your total down to $87.99 shipped.

