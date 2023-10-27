LEGO’s Botanical sets now 20% off: Orchid, Succulents, flower bouquets, more from $40

After just seeing the latest addition to the LEGO Botanical collection debut this morning, Amazon is marking down five of the theme’s existing sets. A favorite from the batch has the Orchid kit at $40 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second discount of the year. This is within a penny of the all-time low and the second-best price to date. We also last saw it on sale back in May, for comparison. Stacking up to 608 pieces, the new LEGO Orchid joins the rest of the plant-themed creations that add some unique decor to your space. This one stands over 15 inches tall and uses some unique parts in order to pull off the expected white and pink look of Orchids. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

Alongside the LEGO Orchid above, the savings today also continue over to five other models in the Botanical Collection. Some of our favorite kits to date from the LEGO Group, these builds have been popular with 9to5Toys readers too over the past few years. Now they’re either marking the best prices of the year and delivering some of the very first chances to save in their own right on some of the more recent additions to the lineup.

Of course today, all eyes are on that fun new LEGO Tiny Plants set that was just revealed this morning. This model won’t be debuting until December, but you can pre-order the latest addition to the Botanical collection ahead of its debut this winter. The kit includes nine different miniature plants that range from flowers to cactus and even a Venus Fly Trap. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage from this morning.

LEGO Orchid features:

Enjoy a mindful building project and create a beautiful plant display for your home with this LEGO Orchid (10311) model building project for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the white and pink flowers and the vase. Inspired by a real orchid, the model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Build the blue fluted vase and fill it with the brown LEGO elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!