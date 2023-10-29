Target details early Black Friday 2023 deals alongside holiday price match guarantee

Today, we’re getting a first look at what to expect from Target and its 2023 Black Friday plans. Detailing some early discounts already live ahead of November, as well as other promotions and its price match guarantee, Target is just the latest retailer to cue in shoppers to its holiday plans.

Just like we’ve seen from Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco so far, now Target is getting in on the early holiday savings. The retailer has announced a rotating assortment of discounts, revealing new deals each week as we build up to Thanksgiving week.

One of the best parts about today’s early sale is that Target is announcing it will be price matching throughout the Black Friday 2023 season. The retailer will be backing all of its deals from now through nearly the end of the year on December 24 with a guarantee you’re getting the best price. And if you do lock-in a discount now that ends up dropping lower on Black Friday proper, or sometime after, you’ll be able to redeem the lower of the prices.

As far as the actual deals goes, Target will be focusing on just about every category for Black Friday 2023 this year. It’s not just about tech and toys, as even home goods and groceries are eligable for discounts and promotions. The two latter categories are seeing quite a few bonus offers right now, with Target bundling in gift cards when you buy personal care products or household essentials. It’s a nice little incentive to do some of your regular shopping at the retailer in order to score some extra credit to spend on the big day at the end of November.

